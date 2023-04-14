Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,190 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

