Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $17.48 Million Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 466.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,264 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.00% of United States Oil Fund worth $17,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $39,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1,606.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $92.20.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.