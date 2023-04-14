Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $18.33 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $185.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $364.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

