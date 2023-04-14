Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $18.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $18,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

VGT stock opened at $381.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $398.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

