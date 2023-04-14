Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $20.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VBR opened at $157.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.33 and its 200-day moving average is $161.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $180.20. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.