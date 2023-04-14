Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $22.64 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,890 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.83% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 45,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

