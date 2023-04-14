Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 42,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.47 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.22. The stock has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

