Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10,664 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.17% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $15,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.