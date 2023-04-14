Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 22,717 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,717 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $20,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 83,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 94,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $103.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $109.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

