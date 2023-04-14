Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,945 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9,750.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 471,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

