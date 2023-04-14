Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,002,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,542 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $39,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

VZ stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $165.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

