Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,778 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

