Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $189.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.29 and a 200-day moving average of $169.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

