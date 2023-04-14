KeyCorp Comments on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $9.24 EPS.
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.
PPG Industries Trading Up 0.9 %
PPG Industries stock opened at $139.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $141.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.63 and a 200 day moving average of $126.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
PPG Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.
PPG Industries Company Profile
PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.
