Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,386 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $21,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $137.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day moving average of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

