Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,499 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Catalent by 372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 25.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

CTLT stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

