Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Insmed worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth about $2,584,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 397.8% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 91,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSM. StockNews.com cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 865.02% and a negative net margin of 196.26%. The business had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.