Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dana worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 450,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 33,987 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 204,185 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co boosted its holdings in Dana by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 319,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 478.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Dana Stock Up 0.5 %
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dana Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -23.81%.
About Dana
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
