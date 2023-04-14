Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dana worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 450,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 33,987 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 204,185 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co boosted its holdings in Dana by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 319,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 478.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of DAN opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.38. Dana Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -23.81%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

