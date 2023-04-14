Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 12,639 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,639 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chemours by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Trading Up 2.2 %

CC opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

