Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Workiva by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67,918 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Workiva by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 233,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,638,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Workiva by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Workiva by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of WK stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $112.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,180.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,067 shares of company stock worth $4,097,248. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.