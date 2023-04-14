Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 47,352 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,352 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,590 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after buying an additional 1,507,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after buying an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,236,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,273,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $23,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.57 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

