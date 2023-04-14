Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 575 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Adient worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADNT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Adient by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Adient by 16.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Adient Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADNT opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 2.76. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Featured Stories

