Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT Lowered to $64.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.67.

KFY stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

