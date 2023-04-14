Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $102.31 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average is $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 115.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

