Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Lazydays Stock Performance

LAZY opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.74. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Lazydays had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $243.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lazydays will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lazydays

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 362,114 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $4,526,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,953,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,915,487.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,039,007 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,066 over the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lazydays by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 53,840 shares in the last quarter.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

