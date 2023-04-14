Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Life Storage Trading Down 2.2 %

Life Storage Announces Dividend

LSI stock opened at $140.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $151.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $112.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.