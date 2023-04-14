Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.22.
Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.00. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.
