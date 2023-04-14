Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stake Cut by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAD opened at $222.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.26 and its 200-day moving average is $227.43. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $322.17.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.39 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.89.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

