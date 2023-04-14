L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.71.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

