Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold in a report released on Monday, April 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LUG. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.13.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:LUG opened at C$17.12 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of C$286.42 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$518,238.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at C$212,552.81. 63.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

