LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,566 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $20,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

Shares of LYB opened at $96.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

