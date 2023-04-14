Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGA. Barclays began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.55.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Magna International by 549.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Magna International by 27.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

