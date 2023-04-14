Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGA. Barclays started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

MGA opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. Magna International has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.55.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Magna International by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Magna International by 3,219.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

