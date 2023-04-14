Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MTW opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $531.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Manitowoc by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Manitowoc by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.