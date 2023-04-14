Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT Raised to C$1.75

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MGDPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut Marathon Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Desjardins cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Trading Up 5.7 %

Marathon Gold stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It also focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.