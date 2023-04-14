Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MRO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

