Markel (NYSE:MKL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,342.51 on Wednesday. Markel has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,302.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,279.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that Markel will post 82.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Markel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Markel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Markel by 12.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

