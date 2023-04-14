Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after purchasing an additional 740,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,963.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 618,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after purchasing an additional 608,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 104.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,103,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,321,000 after purchasing an additional 564,787 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $172.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.64.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

