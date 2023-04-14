Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $348.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $386.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.15.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.17.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Articles

