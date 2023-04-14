MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

