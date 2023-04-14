Melrose Industries Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 18th (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 18th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 18th.
Melrose Industries Trading Up 7.1 %
MLSPF stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.10.
About Melrose Industries
