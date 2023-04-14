MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,419.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,296.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,199.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,021.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,329.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

