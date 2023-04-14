Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $49.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.18.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Methanex has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 178.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Methanex by 27.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Methanex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

