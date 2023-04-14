MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MET opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.09.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.