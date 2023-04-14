Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Downgraded to Sector Underperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $156.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.82.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $147.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.68. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $215.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.