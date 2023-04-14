Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.75 ($2.07).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.11) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 163.10 ($2.02) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £974.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,155.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 99.70 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 240.20 ($2.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

