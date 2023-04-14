Mizuho Initiates Coverage on General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Investment analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.
General Motors Price Performance
GM stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in General Motors by 15.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in General Motors by 75.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,555,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,043,000 after buying an additional 585,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 55,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
About General Motors
General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Motors (GM)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.