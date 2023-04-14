Mizuho Initiates Coverage on General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Investment analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15.

Insider Activity

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in General Motors by 15.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in General Motors by 75.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,555,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,043,000 after buying an additional 585,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 55,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.