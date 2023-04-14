Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.27.

Moderna Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $160.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.93.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $2,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,891,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $7,626,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,895,743.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $2,002,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,247,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,891,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 472,337 shares of company stock worth $76,473,032. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

