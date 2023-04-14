Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $20.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.62%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

