Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,699.33.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($19.81) to GBX 1,475 ($18.27) in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Mondi Price Performance

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. Mondi has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $41.56.

Mondi Increases Dividend

About Mondi

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.9769 per share. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.24%.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Uncoated Fine Paper, and Corporate. The Corrugated Packaging segment deals with the production of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

